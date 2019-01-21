Go to Mobile Version

BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' tops 400 m YouTube views

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 21, 2019 - 09:10
  • Updated : Jan 21, 2019 - 13:45

South Korean boy group BTS' "Blood Sweat & Tears" music video has garnered over 400 million views on YouTube.

The video passed the threshold at about 8 p.m. Sunday, the group's management, Big Hit Entertainment, said Monday. 


With the achievement, the BTS renewed its own record as K-pop artists with the largest number of music videos with more than 400 million views. The five other videos in that category are "DNA," "Fire," "Dope," "Fake Love" and a remix of "MIC Drop."

"Blood Sweat & Tears" is the lead song off "Wings," the group's second full-length album, which was released in October 2016.

BTS also has two songs that garnered views in the 300 million-400 million range, three in the 200 million-300 million range and four in the 100 million-200 million range. (Yonhap)

 



