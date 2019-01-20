Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

FTC sends investigators to Korean Air, Asiana headquarters for mileage policy probe

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 20, 2019 - 19:32
  • Updated : Jan 20, 2019 - 19:44
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog has conducted onsite investigations at the offices of the country’s two major flag carriers to secure evidence for its ongoing probe into management of their controversial mileage point policy, a source said Sunday.

The Fair Trade Commission recently sent investigators to the headquarters of Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. in Seoul, according to the source. They are said to have collected relevant accounting and marketing data.

(Yonhap)

The probe comes amid growing consumer complaints about inconvenience in using mileage points to buy flight tickets.

Complaints are also growing over a controversial 10-year expiration policy, which started to restrict customers‘ use of mileage points from this year.

In December, the FTC analyzed the two airlines’ mileage policies since 2008 after a parliamentary audit pointed to increasing customer inconvenience.

An FTC official declined to comment on the onsite probe, saying that he cannot confirm a specific case. (Yonhap)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114