Report: Secret talks between US, NK in Sweden

COPENHAGEN -- Sweden’s news agency says a secret, high-level meeting between envoys from the United States and North Korea is being held in Stockholm.



The TT news agency says US special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is meeting with Pyongyang’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.





TT said Friday Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom is also participating.There was no immediate word from the Swedish government.Sweden has had diplomatic relations with Pyongyang since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides consular services for the United States.In March, Wallstrom held talks with her North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho in Stockholm, leading to the first-ever meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in June in Singapore. (AP)