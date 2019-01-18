Injured midfielder returns to full practice for S. Korea

SPORTS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- South Korea finally received some good news on the injury front at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup on Friday, with the return of a key midfielder to practice.



Ki Sung-yueng was a full participant in Friday’s practice at NAS Sports Complex in Dubai, where South Korea are gearing up for their round of 16 match against Bahrain next Tuesday.





Ki Sung-yeung (Yonhap)

Ki, the savvy field general for the Taekguk Warriors, had been sidelined for 11 days with a hamstring injury he sustained in a group stage match against the Philippines.Ki pulled up lame during that match and took himself off the field. He missed the next two group matches and had only taken part in light drills.The veteran playmaker, who leads all current players with 108 caps, was medically cleared to join the rest of his team on the field Friday.Ki can initiate offense in transition with his long passes and can also hold his ground defensively to help out center backs.South Korea are still down one man, with wing attacker Lee Jae-sung still nursing a sprained right big toe.South Korea, seeking their first Asian Cup title since 1960, won Group C with three victories, scoring four goals and conceding none.The South Korea-Bahrain match will be at Rashid Stadium in Dubai at 5 p.m. Tuesday (local time), which is 10 p.m. Tuesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)