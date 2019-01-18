S. Korea’s nuclear envoy may visit Sweden for talks with N. Korea: source

NATIONAL

South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy appears to be on his way to Sweden for a possible meeting with a senior North Korean official, a diplomatic source said Friday.



Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, seems to have left for Stockholm, where a government-civilian security forum, often called Track 1.5 session, is to take place, the source added.





Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui earlier headed to the Swedish capital from Beijing.There’s a possibility that Stephen Biegun, Washington’s special representative for Pyongyang, will visit as well.“Either bilateral or multilateral meetings can be held if all the three officials are present there,” the source said.It would depend on the results of high-level negotiations to be held in Washington DC this week.Kim Yong-chol, known as a right-hand man to leader Kim Jong-un, flew into the city earlier Friday. He’s expected to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the following day, although the two sides have yet to announce a schedule.If held, the meeting would be aimed at hammering out a deal on a planned second summit.South Korean government officials refused to confirm whether Lee is en route to Sweden.Lee has cancelled all evening schedules in Seoul and his mobile phone is off. (Yonhap)