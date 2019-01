BOK issues catalogue on currency history

BUSINESS

(Bank of Korea)

The central bank has issued a new art catalogue, offering a periodic introduction to South Korea’s currency, officials said Sunday.The Bank of Korea’s Money Museum has published “Korea’s Money,” a catalogue that lists the country’s currencies dating back to the Goryeo Dynasty.The latest catalogue, a new edition of its previous art books, includes large- pictures of various currency designs, according to the BOK.“The focus was to improve the visual effects and underline the characteristics of an art catalogue,” said Kim Han-soo, director-general of the museum.“We hope that it will contribute to helping people grasp a better understanding about the country’s money and its history.”The catalogue may be purchased at the museum shop and browsed in the corresponding section of the BOK’s webpage ( http://museum.bok.or.kr ).By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)