BOK issues catalogue on currency history

The Bank of Korea’s Money Museum has published “Korea’s Money,” a catalogue that lists the country’s currencies dating back to the Goryeo Dynasty.
The latest catalogue, a new edition of its previous art books, includes large- pictures of various currency designs, according to the BOK.
“The focus was to improve the visual effects and underline the characteristics of an art catalogue,” said Kim Han-soo, director-general of the museum.
“We hope that it will contribute to helping people grasp a better understanding about the country’s money and its history.”
The catalogue may be purchased at the museum shop and browsed in the corresponding section of the BOK’s webpage (http://museum.bok.or.kr).
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)