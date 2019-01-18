Go to Mobile Version

BOK issues catalogue on currency history

By Bae Hyun-jung
  • Published : Jan 20, 2019 - 12:00
  • Updated : Jan 20, 2019 - 12:00
The central bank has issued a new art catalogue, offering a periodic introduction to South Korea’s currency, officials said Sunday.

The Bank of Korea’s Money Museum has published “Korea’s Money,” a catalogue that lists the country’s currencies dating back to the Goryeo Dynasty.

(Bank of Korea)


The latest catalogue, a new edition of its previous art books, includes large- pictures of various currency designs, according to the BOK.

“The focus was to improve the visual effects and underline the characteristics of an art catalogue,” said Kim Han-soo, director-general of the museum.

“We hope that it will contribute to helping people grasp a better understanding about the country’s money and its history.”

The catalogue may be purchased at the museum shop and browsed in the corresponding section of the BOK’s webpage (http://museum.bok.or.kr).

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)



