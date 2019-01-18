S. Korea's Marine chief to visit Okinawa for alliance talks with US next week

NATIONAL

South Korea's Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Jun Jin-goo will visit Okinawa, Japan, next week for talks with top US military officials over cooperation in strengthening the bilateral alliance, his office said Friday.



At the invitation of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, Jun will embark on a six-day trip on Monday to attend a high-level meeting of the allies' Combined Marine Component Command and meet separately with senior US military leaders.







(Yonhap)

"During his visit, the allies will discuss the transfer of wartime operational control and other bilateral issues so as to deepen cooperation between the two countries' Marines," a Marine official here said on condition of anonymity.Seoul and Washington are preparing for the "conditions-based" OPCON transition without a specific timetable. After the transfer, the South Korean military will lead wartime operations with the US playing a supporting role.During his stay, Jun is set to meet 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Phillip G. Sawyer and III-MEF chief Lt. Gen. Eric M. Smith. (Yonhap)