Arrest warrant sought for ex-Supreme Court chief

NATIONAL

Prosecutors on Friday requested an arrest warrant for former Supreme Court Justice Yang Sung-tae in connection with a power abuse scandal.



Yang was under investigation over allegations that he sought to influence politically significant trials to curry favor with former President Park Geun-hye and that he put justices at a career disadvantage if they were critical of his policies.



If an arrest warrant is issued, Yang will be the first former or incumbent Supreme Court chief justice to be arrested in the judiciary’s 71-year history.

The prosecutors have interrogated Yang on three separate occasions since last week.





(Yonhap)