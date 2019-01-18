No Davos meeting for Pompeo, Foreign Minister Kang as Trump calls off US delegation

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, will not materialize as US President Donald Trump on Thursday called off his delegation to the forum, citing the partial government shutdown.“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.Pompeo was to lead the US delegation along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kang had told reporters Wednesday as she was trying to arrange the meeting with Pompeo.The two were expected to discuss progress on national security and defense cost-sharing.Trump, who attended last year’s forum, canceled his own trip to Davos last week, citing the ongoing shutdown.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)