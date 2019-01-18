Photo essay about rescued puppy Injeolmi becomes best-seller

The book of photos and short anecdotes about rescued puppy Injeolmi ranked within the top 10 on the Kyobo Book Centre’s best-seller list for the second week of January. Released Monday, the book documents Injeolmi’s life and rescue story.
|(Wisdom House)
|Instagram account @zzangjeolmi
A farmer’s daughter rescued Injeolmi from a ditch near an apple orchard in August after a heavy rainstorm. The young woman then adopted the young animal and used social media to share photos and ask basic questions about puppy care.
The postings on the Instagram account @zzangjeolmi soon went viral, garnering around 1 million followers as of now.
|Instagram account @zzangjeolmi
Published by Wisdom House, the photo essay costs 15,000 won ($13.40).
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)