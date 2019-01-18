Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

Photo essay about rescued puppy Injeolmi becomes best-seller

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 18, 2019 - 13:10
  • Updated : Jan 18, 2019 - 13:10
A photo essay titled “Hi! My Name Is Injeolmi” (unofficial translation) recently became a bestseller, proving the dog’s popularity even outside the realm of social media.

The book of photos and short anecdotes about rescued puppy Injeolmi ranked within the top 10 on the Kyobo Book Centre’s best-seller list for the second week of January. Released Monday, the book documents Injeolmi’s life and rescue story. 

(Wisdom House)

Instagram account @zzangjeolmi

A farmer’s daughter rescued Injeolmi from a ditch near an apple orchard in August after a heavy rainstorm. The young woman then adopted the young animal and used social media to share photos and ask basic questions about puppy care.

The postings on the Instagram account @zzangjeolmi soon went viral, garnering around 1 million followers as of now.

 
Instagram account @zzangjeolmi

Published by Wisdom House, the photo essay costs 15,000 won ($13.40).

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114