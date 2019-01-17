LG's 17-inch laptop sets new Guinness World Record

BUSINESS

South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its 17-inch ultra thin laptop has been recognized as the world's lightest laptop for its size by the Guinness Book of World Records.



Among 150 kinds of 17-inch laptops sold in seven countries, the LG gram 17 weighing in at just 1,340 grams set the new Guinness record after it was launched earlier this month, the company said.



It was LG gram series' third Guinness record, following two titles that were secured by laptops with 15.6-inch and 14-inch screens.



The 17-inch laptop, equipped with a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution and 16:10 ratio LCD display, is slim and light enough so people can take it anywhere, the company said. LG claims the laptop can run up to 19.5 hours on its 72 watt-hour battery.



The LG gram 17 also won the Innovation Award from the Consumer Electronics Show held earlier this month in Las Vegas. (Yonhap)