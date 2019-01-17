Go to Mobile Version

[K-talk] Sunmi’s first world tour ‘Warning’ to kick off in Seoul

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jan 17, 2019 - 11:53
  • Updated : Jan 17, 2019 - 11:54
Sunmi is embarking on her first concert tour as a solo artist.

Representing the singer, Make Us Entertainment released the list of stops and dates of the tour dubbed “Warning.” 


(Make Us Entertainment)

Premiering in Seoul on Feb. 24, the tour stops at eight North American cities -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, New York, Toronto, Washington -- and three Asian cities -- Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo.

The notice also teased additional stops to be announced, which will include cities in Europe.

The Seoul show will be held at Yes24 Live Hall in the capital city’s eastern district of Gwangjin-gu. Ticket sales will begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 on Yes24’s ticketing website.

Formerly a member of Wonder Girls, Sunmi made a successful transition to a solo act in 2014 with single “24 hours.” Her latest release, “Siren,” landed at the top of real-time music charts upon release, and won her six trophies from music shows.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


