Hyundai Motor’s Kona EV debuts on Singaporean carpooling market

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday that its Kona EV has debuted on the ride-hailing market in Singapore via carpooling service Grab.It is the first time an electric vehicle has been chosen for a carpooling service in Southeast Asia, according to the firm.Hyundai Motor said it has provided 20 Kona EVs for the launch of the electric vehicle carpooling service. By year-end, up to 200 Kona EVs will be added for Grab drivers, according to the firm.Established in 2012, Grab has been called the Uber of Southeast Asia. It currently operates in eight Southeast Asian countries across 168 cities with 2.3 million users and 3.5 million rides made daily.Hyundai Motor said considering that the Kona EV can travel up to 400 kilometers on a single charge and it does not discharge exhaust gas, it will satisfy both Grab drivers and users. It takes about 30 minutes to charge the vehicle battery to 80 percent, the company added.The company said it has high expectations for the service to upgrade its brand image in Southeast Asia as well as offer local drivers and riders innovative driving experiences.Electricity provider Singapore Power Group has also teamed up with Hyundai Motor and Grab to offer a 30 percent discount at charging stations for Grab drivers.The three companies said in a statement they will collaborate to develop the mobility service, expanding business to other major Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Malaysia.In November, Hyundai and Kia Motor announced a plan to invest $250 million in Grab and develop a new carpooling service platform using Hyundai’s eco-friendly vehicles.The latest investment in Grab marked the highest amount from Hyundai Motor Group.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)