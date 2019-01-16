[Newsmaker] Ministry asks auditors to look into athletes' village after skater's rape allegations

NATIONAL

Sports Ministry asks audit body to look into athletes’ village after gold medalist Shim Suk-hee's sexual assault allegations



The South Korean government on Wednesday announced a series of measures to prevent the sexual abuse of athletes, including a state-level inspection of all related organizations, in the latest response to Olympic gold-medalist speedskater Shim Suk-hee’s claims that her coach sexually assaulted her multiple times.



In a press briefing Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that it has requested the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea to look into the operation of the athletes’ village and how players are managed by coaching staff. BAI will take up to a month to decide whether an inspection is necessary, and up to six months to announce the result of its probe, though this can be extended if necessary.



“The audit will not be limited to the athletes’ village, but will be about the overall management of athletes,” the ministry said at the briefing, adding it will not shirk responsibility.



“We (the ministry) understand those who say that we cannot be absolved of responsibility. If a fault on our part is found, we will take full responsibility.”







(Yonhap)