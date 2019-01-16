Samsung to launch Galaxy A8s in Korea this month

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to launch its first smartphone with a camera hole in the display itself in South Korea later this month, industry sources said Wednesday.



The world's largest phone maker plans to release Galaxy A8s in the domestic market in the coming weeks, following its unveiling in China last month, according to a Samsung official.







The Galaxy A8s comes with a 6.4-inch screen with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It also has three cameras on the back. The battery capacity stands at 3,400 mAh.The new smartphone is significant as the display fully covers the front part of the device except for a small hole for the camera. Accordingly, it delivers a wider viewing angle for users compared with rivals, including Apple Inc.'s iPhone that use the so-called notch design.The phone will be launched under a new name, the Galaxy A9 pro, in the domestic market, and the price tag is expected to be around 500,000 won ($442) to 600,000 won, according to the official.The smartphone is also the first Samsung handset to exclude a headphone jack. Industry sources said the company is expected to ditch the jack for the upcoming Galaxy S10, which will be showcased in February as well. (Yonhap)