[Monitor] Volume of Korean investors’ holdings in foreign-currency securities

BUSINESS

Holdings by South Koreans of securities in foreign currencies grew rapidly last year, data from the Korea Securities Depository showed, with local securities firms expanding relevant services for local investors.The volume of the holdings jumped 43.4 percent to $32.5 billion in 2018, from the previous year’s $22.7 billion, according to the data. It represented an almost sixfold increase over five years, as the corresponding figure for 2013 was $5.2 billion.Overall, local investors’ holdings of overseas stocks and bonds stood at $37.6 billion as of the end of September last year, separate data from the KSD showed.