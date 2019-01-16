BTS album ranked on Billboard chart for 20th consecutive week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

K-pop boy band BTS' latest album, "Love Yourself: Answer," ranked on the Billboard 200 album chart for the 20th week in a row, the latest chart showed Wednesday.The album came in 78th on the album chart for the week of Jan. 19, slipping from last week's 59th. It was the 20th week in a row or the fifth month that the album has been ranked since it landed atop the chart in early September.The same album also was No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart, with BTS topping the Social 50 chart for the 79th week in a row, renewing its own record of maintaining the top spot for the longest streak.BTS said Tuesday it is currently preparing a new album although the date and other details of its release were not disclosed.BTS took the top prize at the 28th Seoul Music Awards held a day earlier at Gocheok Sky Dome. Before taking the prize, member Jin said, "To talk honest with you, we are preparing an album."To be more honest, there's no song out yet, but we are working hard, so please wait a while," he said, adding, "We can do good music thanks to you." (Yonhap)