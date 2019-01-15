[Graphic News] Global OLED TV market grows twofold every year since 2015

BUSINESS

The global market for organic light-emitting diode TVs has surged twofold every year since 2015.IHS Markit said sales of OLED sets are estimated to have reached some 2.6 million units in 2018, up from just 335,000 in 2015. Data showed that sales reached 724,000 units in 2016, followed by 1.59 million units in the following year.Total sales may rise to 3.6 million units this year, nearly double to reach 7 million units in 2020 and surpass 10 million units in 2021.The market researcher said OLED sets, which accounted for 2.2 percent of all global TV sales in 2016, rose to 4.5 percent in 2017 and 5.9 percent last year, with the forecast for 2018 estimated at 6.6 percent. This could surpass 10 percent in 2022, it said.