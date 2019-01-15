GOT7’s Jackson sings ‘Fendiman’ at Milan Fashion Week

ENTERTAINMENT

(JYP Entertainment)

Jackson of K-pop act GOT7 performed his song “Fendiman” at the end of the Fendi’s fashion show held Monday during Milan Fashion Week.A video released on Naver’s V Live showed the scene in front of the venue before the show. An overwhelming number of fans had gathered to see the rapper, calling out his name.At the end of Fendi’s show, Jackson appeared at the balcony on the backdrop of the runway singing the song “Fendiman” in English. The 26-year-old became the first artist to sing at a Fendi fashion show.“Fendiman” was produced as part of a collaboration between the singer and Fendi in April last year. It was penned and composed by Jackson, and its music video was shot at the head office of Fendi in Rome, Italy. The song topped iTunes charts in the US upon its release on May 25 last year.On the same day the fashion show was held, Fendi officially announced that Jackson is the commercial model for the brand in China.Meanwhile, two other members from the band, Mark and BamBam, attended the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX winter 2019 fashion show of Milan Fashion Week on Friday.