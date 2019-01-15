‘Gaming is not a disease’: industry demands measures to foster games market upon Nexon rumor

Earlier this month, speculation spread fast that NXC CEO Kim Jung-ju had decided to put on the market 98.64 percent of shares in NXC, Nexon’s biggest shareholder. Kim later said he was considering various ways to make the firm more globally competitive.
A number of participants called for institution-backed reform to change the widespread perception of gaming as an addiction, as well as measures to foster the industry.
|Participants discuss the potential sale of Nexon during a discussion on the future of Korea’s gaming industry at the National Assembly on Monday. From left are Professor Kim Jeong-soo of Myongji University, Professor Han Dong-soong of Jeonju University, Rep. Kim Kyung-jin of the Party for Democracy and Peace, Korea Academic Society of Games President Wi Jong-hyun, Rep. Kim Byoung-gwan of the Democratic Party of Korea, Korea Mobile Game Association President Hwang Seong-ik and Snowpipe COO Ryu Myong. (Lim Jeong-yeo / The Korea Herald)
Specifically, some participants asked the government to reject the World Health Organization’s move to classify “gaming disorder” as a disease.
Likening the possible sale of Nexon to China’s Tencent to a hypothetical scenario where Samsung is acquired by Huawei, Wi Jong-hyun, president of the Korea Academic Society of Games, said the government must acknowledge the gaming industry as the important exporter that it is and take appropriate measures to foster the market.
|Wi Jong-hyun, President of the Korea Academic Society of Games (Lim Jeong-yeo / The Korea Herald)
“Games receive discriminatory treatment in comparison to, say, K-pop. When BTS hits the top of the Billboard chart, the Korean president sends commendations, but never to the game industry, which has reaped 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) annually from China even during the diplomatic fallout involving the US missile defense system,” Wi argued.
Wi added that game development is not adequately acknowledged as a part of the cultural content industry or the fourth industrial revolution, despite its contributions to the Korean economy.
Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byoung-gwan concurred on the need to remedy unfavorable perceptions of gaming and amend gaming industry regulations.
“Although we cannot say that regulations are the reason for (Nexon possibly being put up for sale), it is the right time for us to seriously discuss the restraints that have been suffocating the industry,” said Rep. Kim, who previously headed the local game developer Webzen.
|Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byoung-gwan (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
|(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
He argued that many of the regulations placed on the gaming industry, such as upper limits on payment, resemble those imposed on the gambling industry. Currently, the law imposes a spending limit of 70,000 won a month for in-game purchases by minors. For adults, the ceiling is set at 500,000 won a month.
The participants also lambasted new World Health Organization guidelines that would classify gaming as an addiction “in the same vein as drug addiction,” and the “Shutdown law” that blocks gamers under 16 from playing games between midnight and 6 a.m.
The WHO’s International Classification of Diseases recognized addiction to gaming as mental health disorder in June last year. The updated ICD, known as ICD 11, is scheduled to be presented to WHO member states at the annual World Health Assembly in May for adoption in January 2022.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)