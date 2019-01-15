NK propaganda outlet urges 'practical' reciprocal measures from Washington

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A North Korean propaganda outlet urged the United States on Tuesday to take practical reciprocal measures in denuclearization negotiations, warning the nuclear standoff won't ever be resolved if Washington sticks to sanctions and pressure."It is no one other than the US that has caused the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula, and if it does not take its share of the responsibility, only coming up with atrocious preconditions and forcing them on the other side, the nuclear issue cannot ever be resolved," the Tongil Sinbo, the North Korea's propaganda weekly, said in an article."It is self-evident that our bilateral relations would advance at a fast pace if the US responds with trustworthy and corresponding measures to our republic's proactive efforts," it added.Emphasizing what leader Kim Jong-un warned in his New Year's Day speech, it said North Korea would pursue an alternative way to protect its national interests and peace and stability on the peninsula if Washington clings to sanctions and pressure.Its calls for corresponding measures came amid reports that the two countries are seeking to hold a second summit between their leader to break the protracted stalemate in their denuclearization talks.Little progress has been made since Kim and US President Donald Trump met in Singapore last June at which they agreed to work toward complete denuclearization in exchange for security guarantees from the US.Pyongyang wants sanctions relief for steps it has taken since June, such as dismantling a major nuclear and missile test site, but Washington demands more concrete measures.In his Jan. 1 address, Kim expressed a willingness to meet again with Trump at anytime.Trump said that the US and North Korea are in talks over where to hold their second summit and a decision on the venue will be announced in the "not-too-distant future." (Yonhap)