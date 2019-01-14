NATIONAL

One employee dead, others injured in hotel fire By Yonhap Published : Jan 14, 2019 - 19:20

Updated : Jan 14, 2019 - 21:07



A huge fire tore through a 21-story hotel in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Monday, leaving one employee dead and at least 19 others injured.



The 53-year-old hotel worker was found dead on the first basement level of the Ramada Encore Cheonan hotel, authorities said. Nineteen people, including four firefighters, suffered inhalation and were sent to a nearby hospital. Three of them were severely injured.



The fire broke out at the 21-story building around 4:46 p.m.



The fire is believed to have started in the basement but its exact cause remains unconfirmed.



The hotel, which has a total of 420 rooms, opened in September last year. (Yonhap)



