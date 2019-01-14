One body found in capsized fishing boat

NATIONAL

A body, believed to be that of one of two missing people who were aboard a recently capsized boat, was discovered inside the vessel, the Coast Guard said.The 9.77-ton Mujeok, carrying 14 people, capsized after running into a 3,000-ton freighter in waters about 80 kilometers south of Yokji Island last Friday. It left three people killed. Two others had been missing, one whom still has not been recovered.The victim was identified as an 58-year-old with the surname Im. No life vest was found with the body.The island is administratively located in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.The Coast Guard towed away the vessel to Yeosu Port on the south coast and found the body inside it. (Yonhap)