[Graphic News] Fine dust blankets South Korea

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jan 14, 2019 - 17:41
  • Updated : Jan 14, 2019 - 17:41




Fine dust filled South Korea’s sky Sunday, prompting authorities to take countermeasures and issue advisories.

The fine dust level stood at 79 micrograms per cubic meter for Seoul as of 10 a.m., according to Air Korea.

The density level was likely to hover above 50 micrograms per cubic meter on average for the day in most of Seoul and the surrounding regions, the weather agency predicted.

In response to the dust, the Ministry of Environment required thermal power plants in the affected areas to reduce their output to 80 percent of normal levels starting at 6 a.m.







