Tongyeong’s luge attraction makes coveted tourism list

|Visitors at Skyline Luge Tongyeong ride carts downhill. (Skyline Luge Tongyeong)
Skyline Luge Tongyeong has made a list of South Korea’s “100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots,” as compiled by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, according to Skyline.
The entertainment facility in South Gyeongsang Province is owned by New Zealand firm Skyline Enterprises, which has a diversified portfolio in leisure and entertainment in New Zealand and overseas.
The accolade is a tremendous achievement for Skyline, according to the company, given that the site has been in operation for less than two years since opening in February 2017. It is also the only tourist attraction in Tongyeong to make the list.
As Korea’s first-ever luge facility, the venue sits directly on Mireuksan in the coastal city of Tongyeong, overlooking the South Sea, and offers an action-packed outdoor ride down luge tracks full of twists and turns.
In 2017, Skyline recorded more than 1.9 million rides.
The style of luge invented in New Zealand in 1985 is an outdoor entertainment system suitable for everyone. Skyline has since spread to six locations around the world and plans to open a Busan branch in 2020.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)