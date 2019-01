BUSINESS

STYLISH WATER PURIFIER -- Models pose with water purifier maker Kyowon Wells’ new product Wells The One during its launch event held in Seoul on Monday. As the first in the industry, Wells The One has separated the water faucet part from the water filter system for an easier placement of the device. For a three-year rental plan, it costs 38,900 won ($34.8) to 51,900 won per month depending on the color and model. (Kyowon)