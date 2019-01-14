President Moon to meet with leaders of top conglomerates

BUSINESS

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting this week with the leaders of the country's largest businesses, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.



The meeting will be held Tuesday at Cheong Wa Dae, involving top executive officers of about 130 major businesses, including vice chairman Lee Jae-yong of Samsung Electronics Co.







(Yonhap)

The scheduled meeting follows the president's meeting with small and medium-sized business leaders last week."As in the meeting with small, medium-sized businesses and venture firms, President Moon will hold free discussions with the business leaders of large conglomerates," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.The president earlier said he will also hold separate meetings with small shop owners and labor leaders.Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the senior secretary to the president for economic affairs held a meeting with the leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions last week but that no such meeting with the president has been set. (Yonhap)