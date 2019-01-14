Ex-judoka claims to have been sexually assaulted by coach

NATIONAL

A former judoka has claimed she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a former coach, joining a prominent skater in outing the actions of an alleged perpetrator.



In an interview with the vernacular Hankyoreh newspaper published Monday, the 24-year-old Shin Yu-yong accused her high school coach of sexually assaulting her on about 20 occasions from summer 2011 to 2015, following her high school graduation.







Shin claimed the coach, a married man whose identity was withheld, once took her to an OB-GYN clinic for a pregnancy test.When the coach's wife became suspicious of his relationship with Shin last year, he offered Shin 500,000 won ($447) in cash to keep her quiet, the former athlete claimed.Shin filed a complaint with Seoul police in March last year at the height of the "Me Too" movement and made her claims on her Facebook page last November, though they didn't garner any attention at the time.A source close to Shin said Monday that Shin decided to give a media interview to raise the profile of her case because police have been moving slowly on her case.When reached by Hankyoreh, the ex-coach denied sexual assault allegations, saying he was romantically involved with Shin and had an on-again, off-again relationship with her.In response to these allegations, the Korea Judo Association said it will discuss possible punishments for the ex-coach in question in its board meeting Saturday.The KJA said in a statement that it was aware of Shin's situation when she posted her Facebook message last year."Whether or not the former coach is actually guilty, we feel there's a serious problem with his having had inappropriate relations with a minor," the association added.Shin's interview was published six days after allegations by Shim Suk-hee, two-time Olympic short track champion, that she was sexually assaulted by her former coach Cho Jae-beom were first reported.Cho is already serving a 10-month prison term for physically assaulting Shim and other athletes. Shim testified against Cho in court on Dec. 19, and TV station SBS reported last Tuesday that Shim also filed a complaint over Cho's alleged sexual assault on the same day.Shin thanked Shim for inspiring her to speak up, saying it must have been difficult for the skater to step forward because she's still competing. (Yonhap)