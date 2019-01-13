SK’s first combined CES presentation highlights mobility tech

Under the theme of “Innovative Mobility by SK,” the company hosted a booth on innovative mobility technologies.
|Participants in Consumer Electronics Show 2019 visit SK Group’s booth. (SK Group)
The group’s energy affiliate, SK Innovation, introduced batteries for electric vehicles and showed how its chemical business unit, SKC, contributes by producing PCT film, a core material for lightweight cables for cars.
The group’s telecommunication arm, SK Telecom, showcased self-driving vehicle technologies, including a solution using LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology and HD map development.
In connection with such technology, SK’s chipmaking unit, SK hynix, displayed memory-chip solutions for automated vehicles and its DRAM and NAND flash products used in self-driving vehicle solutions.
“Joint effort by SK Group’s major affiliates showed how our group can make growth and innovate the business model. Starting this year, we will participate at CES each year and display our latest and innovative technologies,” said SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun in a statement.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)