[Photo News] SK chief Chey holds talks with employees

The “Happiness Talk,” attended by some 300 employees working at SK Supex and SK Innovation, was arranged as a way to enhance communication within the group, the firm said.
Participants asked questions about topics such as paternity leave and work-life balance. In response, Chey offered to consider ways for workers to be able to dedicate themselves to both work and children. He also said that his work-life balance was "a fail," but not to follow his example.
In his New Year address, Chey vowed to meet with the employees at least 100 times within 2019.