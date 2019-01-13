Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] SK chief Chey holds talks with employees

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jan 13, 2019 - 15:47
  • Updated : Jan 13, 2019 - 16:59
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) held talks with his employees at lunchtime at the conglomerate’s office in Jongno, Seoul, Tuesday last week, the company said Sunday in a press release.

(SK)

The “Happiness Talk,” attended by some 300 employees working at SK Supex and SK Innovation, was arranged as a way to enhance communication within the group, the firm said.
 
(SK)

Participants asked questions about topics such as paternity leave and work-life balance. In response, Chey offered to consider ways for workers to be able to dedicate themselves to both work and children. He also said that his work-life balance was "a fail," but not to follow his example.

In his New Year address, Chey vowed to meet with the employees at least 100 times within 2019. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)



