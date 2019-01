[Photo News] SK chief Chey holds talks with employees

BUSINESS

(SK)

(SK)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) held talks with his employees at lunchtime at the conglomerate’s office in Jongno, Seoul, Tuesday last week, the company said Sunday in a press release.The “Happiness Talk,” attended by some 300 employees working at SK Supex and SK Innovation, was arranged as a way to enhance communication within the group, the firm said.Participants asked questions about topics such as paternity leave and work-life balance. In response, Chey offered to consider ways for workers to be able to dedicate themselves to both work and children. He also said that his work-life balance was "a fail," but not to follow his example.In his New Year address, Chey vowed to meet with the employees at least 100 times within 2019. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com