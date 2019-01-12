3 missing after fishing boat capsizes off Pohang

NATIONAL

POHANG, (Yonhap) -- One person was found dead and another person is presumed to have died after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southeastern coast Saturday, the Coast Guard said.





Around 8:20 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report that the 9.77-ton boat carrying six crew members was found capsized after catching fire about 81.5 kilometers east of Pohang.

The Coast Guard immediately rescued the ship's captain and two others, it said.

Two people were found about 4 km away from the sinking site during a search operation, the Coast Guard said.