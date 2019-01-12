Rescue workers resume search for 2 missing in deadly capsizing of fishing boat

TONGYEONG, (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers resumed their search Saturday for two people missing in the deadly capsizing of a fishing boat off the country's southern coast, authorities said.
The 9.77-ton Mujeok, carrying the captain, a sailor and 12 anglers, capsized after running into a 3,000-ton cargo ship in waters about 80 kilometers south of Yokji Island at around 5 a.m. Friday, leaving three people dead and two missing, according to the Coast Guard.
The island is located near the coastal city of Tongyeong, about 330 km south of Seoul.
Two of them, including the 57-year-old captain, surnamed Choi, were found unconscious and were later pronounced dead. Another person sent to a hospital in critical condition also died. Two others are missing.
The remaining nine were rescued safely and transported to a nearby port, the authorities said.
The Coast Guard said search operations have been intensified by deploying 19 ships and five airplanes with some 450 personnel to find the missing people.