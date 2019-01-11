Go to Mobile Version

Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone call

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 11, 2019 - 20:31
  • Updated : Jan 11, 2019 - 20:31
Nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan had a telephone conversation on Friday, during which they discussed recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian affairs bureau, also discussed cooperation on complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said. 


Lee Do-hoon (R), South Korean envoy on North Korea`s nuclear weapons, answers reporters` questions after holding the second working group meeting with his US counterpart Stephen Biegun (L), the top US diplomat on North Korea, at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2018. (Yonhap)


North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Beijing this week and held his fourth summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a potential second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

During a historic summit in Singapore last year between Kim and Trump, the two leaders agreed on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But, little progress has been made since then on how to achieve the goal. (Yonhap)


