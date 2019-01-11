Chinese President likely to visit North Korea in April, South Korea in May

“It seems like Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit North Korea in April, and there is a high possibility that he will visit South Korea in May,” Democratic Party leader Lee Hae-chan said during a meeting with new presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min upon his courtesy call on the National Assembly.
“A summit between China and North Korea, followed by a second US-North Korea summit and inter-Korean summit will foster peace in Northeast Asia,” Lee said.
|Democratic Party leader Lee Hae-chan (left) met with new presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min upon his courtesy call on the National Assembly on Friday. (Yonhap)
Lee added the leaders of the countries appear likely to meet frequently in the first half of the year.
He also said the path for inter-Korean economic exchanges and cooperation is now visible, which could revitalize the economy.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)