Drunk driver in Yoon's death ‘doing something else with female passenger’ at the time of accident

During Friday’s trial it was revealed that Park “hit two people, including Yoon, standing at the crosswalk while ‘doing something else’ with a woman in the passenger seat,” prosecutors said.
Yoon was killed at Haeundae, Busan on Sept. 25 last year when Park’s BMW ran into them. Park was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.181 percent. The legal limit is 0.05 percent and a level above 0.1 percent is enough to lead to the loss of the driver’s license.
|Yoon’s friends urge the judiciary to give out a harsher sentence to Park in front of Busan District Court in Haeundae, Busan On Dec.7 2018.(Yonhap)
In the final testimony Park apologized for this actions, which was received with vehement anger by Yoon’s family as friends as being “fake.”
Yoon’s family and friends called for stronger punishment based on evidence of Park’s remarks including “once I recover my health let’s go shopping with insurance money” and “I will gather profiles and data (on those criticizing me) and pay them back later.“
Park’s lawyer asked for the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents to be applied instead of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes on the grounds that “he was doing something else” at the time of accident.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)