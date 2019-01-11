Lawmakers of Korea, Vietnam to play soccer in Hanoi

NATIONAL

Legislators of Korea and Vietnam will play soccer together in Hanoi on Jan. 18 in celebration of the two countries’ ties, after Korean head coach Park Hang-seo helped the Vietnamese soccer team become the strongest in Southeast Asia in 10 years.Twenty-five Korean lawmakers, including those in a group promoting friendship between members of the parliaments of the two countries, are set to visit Vietnam for four days from Jan. 17, in an effort to boost exchanges with their Vietnamese counterparts.Korean lawmakers have played friendly soccer games with Japanese legislators 11 times, but the match in Hanoi will be their first with MPs of another country.The visit comes after Vietnam told both South and North Korea that it wants to host the envisioned second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The lawmakers will play at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, where the Vietnamese national team led by Park defeated Cambodia 3-0 in the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup group finals on Nov. 24, making it to the semifinals.By Kim So-hyun(sophie@heraldcorp.com)