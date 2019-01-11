[Newsmaker] 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat capsizes off southern coast

NATIONAL

A fishing boat carrying 14 people overturned off the country's southern coast Friday, leaving three people dead and two missing, while another remains unconscious, authorities said.The 9.77-ton Mujeok, carrying the captain, a sailor and 12 anglers, capsized in waters about 80 kilometers south of Yokji Island at around 5 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.The island is located near the coastal city of Tongyeong, about 330 km south of Seoul.Two of them, including the 57-year-old captain surnamed Choi, were found unconscious and were later pronounced dead. Another person sent to a hospital in critical condition also died. Two others are missing.The remaining nine were rescued safely and are on their way to a nearby port, the authorities said.Search operations are under way to find the missing people.Rescued sailors reportedly told the authorities that the ship may have collided with another vessel.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon issued an emergency order to make all-out efforts to search for the missing people, according to his office.Lee called for a mobilization of all available resources for the rescue operation and provision of proper medical services to the injured. (Yonhap)