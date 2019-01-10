Go to Mobile Version

Kim's China visit to be positive factor for 2nd US-NK summit: Seoul

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 10, 2019 - 19:49
  • Updated : Jan 10, 2019 - 19:49

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China will have positive effects on prospects for a successful second summit between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korea's National Security Council said Thursday.
 

(Yonhap)

This week, Kim made a surprise visit to China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the meeting, Kim vowed efforts to draw positive results from a possible second summit with US President Donald Trump, and Xi expressed his support, according to Chinese media.

"Chairman Kim's visit to China will play a positive role in leading toward the successful holding of the second US-North Korea summit," the NSC said in a release.

"The members will continue to make proactive efforts to spur high-level exchanges and denuclearization talks between the two Koreas, Pyongyang and Beijing, and Washington and Pyongyang," it noted. (Yonhap)



