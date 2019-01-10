Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Korean teens spend 2 hours daily on online broadcasts

By Nam Kyung-don
  Published : Jan 10, 2019
  • Updated : Jan 10, 2019 - 16:50




South Korean teenagers spend two hours a day watching online broadcasts streamed by individual creators, a survey showed, with YouTube being the most popular platform.

According to the survey of 1,058 respondents conducted by the Korea Communications Standards Commission, South Korean teenagers spend 114.9 minutes every day watching such online video content.

By platform, YouTube accounted for 36.4 percent of the content, followed by AfreecaTV with 16.8 percent and Twitch with 16.6 percent. V Live and Naver TV made up 11.7 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. 









