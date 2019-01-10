Convenience store food to be available for delivery: BGF Retail

BUSINESS

Instant and prepared foods such as dosirak (boxed lunches), gimbab (seaweed and rice rolls) and sandwiches will soon be available for delivery from South Korea’s major convenience store chain, according to BGF Retail, which operates the CU chain.The company said Thursday that it has joined hands with Delivery Hero Korea, an operator of the popular delivery app service Yogiyo, to offer nationwide delivery services.The two signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to work together to expand the delivery network and co-develop various food items.The delivery service will be launched in March and expanded across the country in steps. The company will initially offer delivery services for boxed lunches (dosirak), triangle gimbab and sandwiches before adding more options down the road, the company said. App users will also have access to a real-time inventory of products at CU stores, a first for the industry, the company added.Delivery Hero Korea is the Korean unit of a global B2C food-delivery company with a presence in over 40 countries around the world.Currently, BGF Retail operates 13,100 CU convenience stores throughout the country.“Through the partnership, we came to bring a brand new last-mile service for our customers. We will continue to offer a differentiated customer experience and continue to increase the number of stores,” said Hwang Hwan-jo, a director at BGF Retail.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)