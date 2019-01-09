[K-talk] Black Pink’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ most covered K-pop song of 2018

According to global K-pop video community site Amazer, Black Pink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” ranked No. 1 in the category of K-pop songs most covered last year.
The song features an addictive melody with a powerful choreography that includes a gun-shooting hand gesture, which has gotten global K-pop fans especially interested in filming cover videos. Jennie’s solo single, “Solo,” also ranked seventh on the same chart.
|(YG Entertainment)
Placing second on the chart was BTS’ “Idol,” the lead track from its latest album “Love Yourself: Answer.”
As J-Hope started the “Idol challenge,” a social media challenge in which fans upload videos of themselves dancing to the choreography of “Idol” in their own style, countless videos were uploaded via various channels.
The same group’s “Fake Love” released in May also claimed the No. 9 spot.
Girl group Momoland’s “Baam” and “Bboom Bboom” took the No. 3 and No. 5 spots, respectively. The songs have been recognized as megahits for the group, as both topped the charts of major local digital music streaming sites upon release. In terms of the cover rate, many fans in other Asian countries including the Philippines participated in the making of countless cover videos.
Other K-pop acts ranked after Momoland included Monsta X’s “Shoot Out” at No. 4, Twice’s “Dance the Night Away” and “What is Love” at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, and Red Velvet’s “Power Up” rounding out the top 10.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)