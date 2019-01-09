[CES 2019] Purifier specialist Coway introduces future technology

Coway’s CIROO 2.0 filter system for direct water purification was awarded the CES 2019 Innovation Award in the home appliances category. Short for Coway Intensive Reverse Osmosis, the CIROO filter was recognized for enabling unlimited use of room-temperature and cold water. Its replaceable water channel and detachable faucet structure ensure excellent hygiene, according to the award.
|Coway’s CIROO 2.0 filter receives the CES 2019 Innovation Award in the home appliances category. (Coway)
At its CES 2019 booth, Coway displayed a transparent version of the purifier to fully exhibit the process of unfiltered water passing through its CIROO 2.0 system and coming straight out through the faucet for immediate consumption. Users can choose between two modes -- either to continuously add more filtered water to the reservoir as they drink, or to automatically empty it every 24 hours to maintain the direct purification effect.
Coway also displayed its Interior Smart Air Purifier equipped with the independently developed double HEPA filtration system and a new Air Simulation System. Unveiled for the first time at the CES 2019, the Air Simulation System can identify some 196 billion aerial particles that the firm has been researching to assess air quality of a household, and give customized feedback on the best air care solution and location to install a purifier in a house.
|Coway's smart toilet bidet (Coway)
The firm’s next-generation smart toilet bidet presented at CES 2019 can monitor the sanitation level of the toilet and monitor a person’s health condition by analyzing chemical levels in the urine. Another line of bidets introduced this time focuses on the interior aspect of the washroom appliance, incorporating cover designs by industrial designer Karim Rashid, the company said. It added that it will launch its toilet seats in North America.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)