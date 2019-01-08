Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Korea’s performing arts market grew 23% last year

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jan 8, 2019 - 17:35
  • Updated : Jan 8, 2019 - 17:35




South Korea’s performing arts market grew 23 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, on the back of ticket sales for musicals and K-pop concerts.

According to ticket distributor Interpark, sales of tickets for performing arts reached 544.1 billion won ($486 million) in 2018, up from 441.1 billion won the previous year.

Sales of tickets for musicals rose 29 percent on-year to 257.1 billion won, while sales of concert tickets rose 22 percent to 223.3 billion won. The two genres led the overall growth of the market, data showed.









