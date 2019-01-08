[K-talk] Chungha’s ‘Gotta Go’ tops iTunes charts

According to the MNH Entertainment, which represents Chungha, the singer’s new digital single “Gotta Go” ranked No. 1 on the iTunes K-pop chart of Thailand and Qatar, ranked second on Singapore’s KKBOX K-pop chart and was No. 8 on Apple Music.
|(MNH Entertainment)
The track appears to have been well received by global fans, popping up on charts of global music streaming service Spotify in several countries, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
As soon as the music video and stage performance clips were released, unveiling the choreography of the song, countless dance cover videos of “Gotta Go” by K-pop fans around the world were uploaded to YouTube.
Chungha, who debuted in 2016 with project group I.O.I, made her solo debut in 2017 after the group disbanded. The singer who had demonstrated amazing dancing talent turned out to also have powerful vocals.
The music video for “Roller Coaster,” released in January 2018, has scored over 100 million views on YouTube.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)