Bench parkas and Korean students: Fashion trend or status symbol?

LIFE&STYLE

Bench parkas, widely known in South Korea as “long padded coats,” have become must-have winter fashion items in recent years.



The parka trend transcends age boundaries but is especially strong among middle and high school students. As the long coats -- which reach the wearer’s ankles in some cases -- become increasingly popular among students, more parents are complaining about the cost burden: anywhere from 200,000 won ($178) to 1,000,000 won, depending on the brand. The wide price range means that brand-name parkas are a status symbol for young people.







Middle and high school students wear bench parkas, a popular must-have fashion item and status symbol in Korea.(Yonhap)