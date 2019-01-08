[K-Talk] SHINee’s Key to hold his first solo concert in Korea

According to S.M. Entertainment on Tuesday, the concert will run for six days, February 2-3 and 7-10, at the SMTown Theatre in SMTown’s Coex Artium.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
Since he made his solo debut in November with the album “Face,” the singer has successfully reached out to Japan with his first J-pop solo album, “Hologram.”
Released in December, the five-track album was well received by Japanese fans and hit No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart. According to the Japanese music chart, “Hologram” sold 21,420 copies in just a day.
Key held live events titled “Key Land” in the Japanese cities Kobe and Yokohama last year to celebrate his solo debut in Japan.
Since his debut in 2008 as a member of the K-pop boy band SHINee, the singer has expanded his career to include acting in musicals, TV drama series and movies. Recently, he has appeared on multiple TV shows, including “Cheongdam Key-chin,” a cooking show on Kakao TV.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)