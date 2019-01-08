Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[CES 2019] LG to equip AI TVs with Apple's wireless streaming service

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 8, 2019 - 10:57
  • Updated : Jan 8, 2019 - 10:57
LG Electronics Inc. said Monday that it will introduce artificial intelligence televisions equipped with Apple Inc.'s wireless streaming service and smart home platform.

Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG's American unit, made the announcement ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which runs from Tuesday to Friday.


(Yonhap)

LG said its AI TV models will be equipped with AirPlay 2, Apple's wireless streaming standard, and HomeKit.

The features allow Apple device users to enjoy diverse content on Apple's operating system iOS. They also can control LG's AI TVs through voice commands.

The home appliance giant said the Apple services will enable customers to link more easily to its AI TVs and experience new levels of services.

LG's announcement came a day after its rival Samsung Electronics Co. said it will join hands with archrival Apple to provide iTunes movies and TV shows on its premium televisions. (Yonhap)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114