[CES 2019] LG Electronics debuts rollable OLED TV at CES

South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. on Monday unveiled the world's first rollable OLED television, which can appear and disappear from a base unit with a click of a remote control.The LG Signature OLED TV R model, which measures 65 inches and features a 4K resolution display, was showcased ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which runs from Tuesday to Friday.The company said consumers can also set the TV to show a "line"view, which retracts the screen into the base about three-quarters of the way. In this mode, users can listen to music and look at photos.The product is particularly appealing for people who want a large screen for watching movies but don't want it to overpower their living space."We will show the essence of the display revolution with the world's first rollable OLED TV," LG Electronics' head of home entertainment Kwon Bong-seok said during a press conference.LG said it will release the premium TV in the Korean market in the second half of the year and target other markets afterward, without elaborating on details of the price and schedule.The company also introduced an 8K OLED TV, which delivers quadruple the resolution of 4K, saying it will be available later this year. (Yonhap)