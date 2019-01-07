[News Focus] KB Kookmin Bank’s fate this year to depend on strike scenario

BUSINESS

Tension prevailed at KB Kookmin Bank on Monday in the face of an imminent general strike that may dampen the company’s growth momentum and possibly menace its recently recovered position as the nation’s leading commercial bank.



The bank’s labor union set out to stage a nationwide strike on Tuesday, as last-minute negotiations fell through on Monday afternoon amid prolonged conflict over the wage system. The walkout -- the first one in 19 years -- is expected to cripple operations at more than 1,050 bank branches across the country.



“I stand here with a heavy heart, a day before the general strike,” said CEO Hur Yin in a statement released shortly after failing to reach a consensus with labor union chief Park Hong-bae.



“I still believe that strike is not the answer to our incumbent conflicts.”



The latest labor-management meeting was a follow-up to an overnight bargaining session, according to officials.



Unionists said earlier that they intend to hold a maximum of four additional strikes during the upcoming years -- including one from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, shortly ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in early February.



“All mobile and internet banking systems will operate as usual, and offline visitors will be guided to nearby hub branches in case of function deadlocks,” said a bank representative.



Notices were also put up in all offline branches Monday, warning customers of a possible strike and related consequences.



But as the bank neither sent out mobile message nor posted an advanced notice on its webpage, concerns mounted that bank users may face chaos on the day of the strike.





A notice is posted at an offline branch of KB Kookmin Bank on Monday, warning customers of a possible general strike slated for the following day. (Yonhap)