[K-talk] BTOB’s Lee Min-hyuk releases teasers for first solo album

The leader and rapper of BTOB will release his first solo album, “Hutazone,” next week.
|(Cube Entertainment)
Lee will drop teasers, including the track list, on Tuesday, followed by a concept image, trailer clip, audio teaser and a music video teaser.
The rapper previously dropped a single as part of BTOB members’ solo single project series “Piece of BTOB” in 2017. Through the project, Lee not only surprised fans with powerful vocals but showed his talent as a producer by coming up with his own song, “Purple Rain,” in 2017.
Lee is scheduled to start his two-year mandatory military service as a conscripted policeman in the first quarter of the year. The exact date of his enlistment has not been revealed yet. The rapper will be the third of the seven BTOB bandmates to enlist, following former leader Seo Eun-kwang, who enlisted in August last year, and Lee Chang-sub, who is set to begin his service Monday.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)